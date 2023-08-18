HomeAttalaHappening today: Kosciusko football jamboree at Holmes CC

Happening today: Kosciusko football jamboree at Holmes CC

by

Kosciusko football will hold its preseason jamboree Friday.

The jamboree will be played at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

In addition to the Whippets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.

Jamboree Schedule

5:00 pm – McAdams vs Eupora
6:00 pm – Eupora JV vs Kosciusko JV
7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs New Hope
8:00 pm – Kosciusko JV vs New Hope JV

The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.

2 comments
  1. Ron Winters
    Ron Winters
    August 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM

    We need a new sound system

    Reply
  2. Rita
    Rita
    August 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM

    Why are not the ‘upgrades’ done during off season? It’s a delay for new turf, this year It’s LED lighting. The Kosciusko fan base starts looking forward to ‘next season’ before the end of the season being played.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cowboy Day returning to Kosciusko Saturday, Oct. 7

Audio: Kosciusko Superintendent Zach Bost visits The BreckFast Show

Photo gallery: Local students visit Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting

Holmes CC to offer evening welding courses at Attala Center

Video: Whippets begin fall football practice

Kosciusko native wins 4th straight world martial arts title