Happening today: Kosciusko football jamboree at Holmes CC

Kosciusko football will hold its preseason jamboree Friday.

The jamboree will be played at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

In addition to the Whippets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.

Jamboree Schedule

5:00 pm – McAdams vs Eupora

6:00 pm – Eupora JV vs Kosciusko JV

7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs New Hope

8:00 pm – Kosciusko JV vs New Hope JV

The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.