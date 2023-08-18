Happening today: Kosciusko football jamboree at Holmes CC

Kosciusko football will hold its preseason jamboree Friday.
The jamboree will be played at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.
In addition to the Whippets, the jamboree will feature McAdams, Eupora, and New Hope.
Jamboree Schedule
5:00 pm – McAdams vs Eupora
6:00 pm – Eupora JV vs Kosciusko JV
7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs New Hope
8:00 pm – Kosciusko JV vs New Hope JV
The 2023 high school football regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 25.
2 comments
Ron WintersAugust 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM
We need a new sound system
RitaAugust 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM
Why are not the ‘upgrades’ done during off season? It’s a delay for new turf, this year It’s LED lighting. The Kosciusko fan base starts looking forward to ‘next season’ before the end of the season being played.