Today is the day of the general election in Kosciusko.

There will be contested races on the ballot for Alderman in Wards 2, 3, and 4. There will also a race for Alderman At-Large.

The race for mayor is uncontested.

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

You must show proper voter I.D. to vote.

All voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.