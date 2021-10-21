Happening today: Kosciusko High School homecoming parade and pep rally

The Kosciusko School District will continue to celebrate homecoming with the annual Homecoming Parade today.

Homecoming Parade day schedule:

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Floats begin to lineup

6:00 pm – Homecoming Parade begins

6:30 pm – Pep-rally (south lawn of the courthouse)

Floats will follow the traditional route used during for the Homecoming and Christmas parades.

The parade will begin at the northeast corner of the square in front of President’s Inn.

Roads around/near the square will be closed beginning at approximately 5:00 pm.

Vehicles on the square will be allowed to leave, but after 5:00, no vehicles will be let through.