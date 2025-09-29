Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming parade

The Kosciusko School District will celebrate homecoming 2025 with the annual Homecoming Parade Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The parade will begin at 6:30 pm and floats will enter the square at the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, between The Jefferson Street Social and Citizens National Bank.

Roads around/near the square will be closed beginning at approximately 5:00 pm.

The parade will follow the route north on Jackson Street, west on Washington Street, and then south on Madison Street off the square. After leaving the square, floats will keep on to Monroe Street where students and float riders can be let off or picked up. (See map below).

Following the parade, there will be a pep rally on the south lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle explains more the parade route and street closures around the square.