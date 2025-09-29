Big Deals!
HomeAttalaHappening today: Kosciusko Homecoming parade

Happening today: Kosciusko Homecoming parade

by
SHARE NOW

The Kosciusko School District will celebrate homecoming 2025 with the annual Homecoming Parade Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The parade will begin at 6:30 pm and floats will enter the square at the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, between The Jefferson Street Social and Citizens National Bank.

Roads around/near the square will be closed beginning at approximately 5:00 pm.

The parade will follow the route north on Jackson Street, west on Washington Street, and then south on Madison Street off the square. After leaving the square, floats will keep on to Monroe Street where students and float riders can be let off or picked up. (See map below).

Following the parade, there will be a pep rally on the south lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle explains more the parade route and street closures around the square. 

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

$40,000 lottery ticket purchased at Kangaroo Crossing in Kosciusko

Felony Child Abuse, Assault, DUIs, Forgery, and Felony Drug Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

Tigers get shutout win over French Camp

Video: Holmes CC vs Jones College Highlights (football)

Video: Choctaw County vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

VIDEO STREAM – Choctaw County vs Kosciusko

tel: 6622893161