Happening today: Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary to provide lunches to local school bus drivers

Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will honor local school bus drivers with lunch.
The lunches will be given out Friday, April 23 from 10:30 – 12:30 pm.
Drivers for the Kosciusko School District can pick up lunch from the District Office on Washington Street.
Attala County school bus drivers can pick up their lunch at the Attala County Coliseum.
Contact any member of Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary for more information.
