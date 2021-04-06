Happening today: Kosciusko primary elections

Election day for the City of Kosciusko is today.

The first election with be the party primaries.

There will only be two contested races in the primary election.

In Ward 2, there are three Democrat candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Henry Daniel faces challengers Cheryl Bane and Shelby Kuhn.

For Aldermen-at-Large, Randy Fuller and Earl Price are on the democratic ballot.

All voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

BreezyNews.com will have complete coverage of results starting at 7:00 pm Tuesday night.

Click here to view a sample ballot for the April 6 primary election.

2021 Municipal Elections:

Primary election: Tuesday, April 6.

Run-off election: Tuesday, April 27.

General election: Tuesday, June 8.

See map below for City of Kosciusko Ward Lines. The shaded areas represent the current districts.