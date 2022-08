The Kosciusko School District is having a Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The event will take place at the Food Truck Parking lot in front of Renasant Bank from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

There will be face painting, live entertainment, concessions, inflatables and more.

The Big Red Band and KHS Cheerleaders will also host a pep rally during the event.

Contact the Kosciusko School District for 662-289-4771 for more information.