Get those pencils and pens ready because it’s time to write letters to Santa Claus.

The Kosciusko School District Central Office will provide a drop off for letters today.

Letters can be dropped at the office from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Cookies and punch will be served.

For more information, call the office at 662-289-4771.

The Kosciusko School District office is located at 229 W. Washington Street.