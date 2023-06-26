Happening today: Kosciusko School District registration

The Kosciusko School District will hold registration this week for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule

Monday, June 26: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, June 27: 9:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Location: Kosciusko High School

Registration Requirements



Returning students:

2 proofs of residence*

$25 technology fee due at registration

Pay any outstanding nutrition balance

New Students:

2 proofs of residence*

Township and range

Birth certificate

Shot record (Form 121)

Withdrawal from previous school

Last report card

*Documents accepted for proof of residence:

Homestead Exemption Application

Mortgage Document or Deed

Apartment or Home Lease

Utility Bill

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.