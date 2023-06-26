Happening today: Kosciusko School District registration

The Kosciusko School District will hold registration this week for the 2023 – 2024 school year.
Kosciusko School District Registration Schedule
Monday, June 26: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, June 27: 9:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Location: Kosciusko High School
Registration Requirements
Returning students:
- 2 proofs of residence*
- $25 technology fee due at registration
- Pay any outstanding nutrition balance
New Students:
- 2 proofs of residence*
- Township and range
- Birth certificate
- Shot record (Form 121)
- Withdrawal from previous school
- Last report card
*Documents accepted for proof of residence:
Homestead Exemption Application
Mortgage Document or Deed
Apartment or Home Lease
Utility Bill
For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.
Shirley BrooksJune 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM
What if people live with relatives and has nothing in their name and the child was in school last year?