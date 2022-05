The Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team will host game 1 of the North State Championship series today.

First pitch is set for 6:30 at Peggy Ables Field.

The Lady Whippets will face Region 4-4A rival West Lauderdale in a rematch of last year’s North State Championship.

Tickets can be purchased on the Go Fan app or at the gate with a credit/debit card.

Boswell Media Sports will be provide radio coverage of the game on Breezy 101, BreezyNews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.