Happening today: Lancaster and Evans runoff election

Today is the runoff election in the race for Circuit Court Judge District 5 – Place 2 is headed to a runoff.

The runoff election will pit Winona Municipal Judge Alan “Devo” Lancaster against longtime district attorney Doug Evans.

The 5th Circuit Court district includes Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Montgomery, Grenada, Webster and Winston counties. The district’s former judge George Mitchell died in April.

Polls are open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Remember to have some form of Voter ID if you plan on voting.