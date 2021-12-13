Happening today: Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko

Late night shopping is returning to downtown Kosciusko.

Several businesses will stay open late Monday, Dec. 13 to help you get some Christmas gifts after hours.

Bushiness participating include:

The Inside Story

Central Office Supply

Southern Magnolia Boutique

Grit & Grace

KB Creative

Merry Marketplace

Outfielder’s

oLive Juicery

Jason’s Southern Table

Sip Beverages

Central MS Flea Market

J’s Coffee House

Additionally, the Kosciusko Attala Partnership will be holding carriage rides from 5:00 – 8:00 pm that night.