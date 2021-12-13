Home » Attala » Happening today: Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko

Happening today: Late night shopping in downtown Kosciusko

Posted on

Late night shopping is returning to downtown Kosciusko.

Several businesses will stay open late Monday, Dec. 13 to help you get some Christmas gifts after hours.

Bushiness participating include:

  • The Inside Story
  • Central Office Supply
  • Southern Magnolia Boutique
  • Grit & Grace
  • KB Creative
  • Merry Marketplace
  • Outfielder’s
  • oLive Juicery
  • Jason’s Southern Table
  • Sip Beverages
  • Central MS Flea Market
  • J’s Coffee House

Additionally, the Kosciusko Attala Partnership will be holding carriage rides from 5:00 – 8:00 pm that night.

Submit a Comment

Submit a Comment