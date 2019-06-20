Happening today: Leith Loftin to perform at Franks Chevrolet Summer Concert Series

Carroll County native Leith Loftin will perform tonight at the Franks Chevrolet Summer Concert Series in Kosciusko.

The concert will be held at the new Jason Niles Park Pavilion.

Guy’s Fish House food truck will be on hand selling concessions.

Chris and Courtney Cauthen will open the night with a few songs.

The concert will begin at 7:00 pm.

Admission is free.