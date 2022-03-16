Happening today: Line Dance Night at The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko

The Guitar Academy in Kosciusko is hosting Line Dance Night this Friday at 7pm. Line Dance classes have been held at The Guitar Academy each Thursday evening since February 10th. Everyone is invited to come out and show off all the skills they’ve learned. If you haven’t been to line dance classes, you can still go and have a blast! There will be great music, lots of dancing, and more!

The Guitar Academy is located at 117 B West Jefferson Street on the south side of the square in downtown Kosciusko. Click here or call Drew Townsend at 662-582-0847 for more information.