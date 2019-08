Cyclists from all across the state are in Kosciusko today for the Tour D’Attala Cycling Club Little Mountain Ride.

The Little Mountain Ride is 70-mile ride from downtown Kosciusko up the Natchez Trace Parkway to Little Mountain and then back to downtown Kosciusko.

Riders will be on the streets of Kosciusko, as well as the Natchez Trace Parkway, through mid-afternoon.

Drivers should use extra caution when driving these areas throughout the day.