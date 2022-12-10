Happening Today – Mapalo Rescue Christmas Benefit Event

A Christmas Event to benefit Mapalo Rescue will be today from 1 pm – 3 pm at MS Fit Gym located at 106D Veterans Memorial Dr. in Kosciusko.

There will be lots of fun things happening at the event such as:

Meet Gus, a sweet rescue dog

5 minute HIIT workout for $5

Baked goods for donations

Pictures with the Grinch for children or animals

Raffles

Limited Edition Mapalo Rescue tshirts for sale

All proceeds will go towards tending to the animals that are currently in Mapalo Rescue’s care. They will also be accepting donated items and monetary donations. Some of the most helpful items to donate are: blankets, towels, dog food, dog houses, and animal crates.