The McAdams Bulldogs will play at the Mississippi Coliseum today in the semifinals of the MHSAA 1A tournament.

The Bulldogs punced their ticket to the Big House with a 73-64 win over Leake County in the quarterfinals Saturday.

McAdams will face off against Biggersville at noon.

The winner will move on to face Ingomar/McEvans in the 1A State Championship game Thursday at 3:00 pm.