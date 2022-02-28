Happening today: McAdams is headed to the Big House for 1A semi-finals

HomeAttalaHappening today: McAdams is headed to the Big House for 1A semi-finals

The McAdams Bulldogs are going to the Big House for the semi-finals of the MHSAA 1A State Basketball tournament.

The team advanced to the second round with a 63-61 win over Simmons West Tallahatchie Saturday night.

McAdams will face off against H.W. Byars High School Monday at 1:30 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Follow @McAdamsBulldogs on Twitter for updates.

