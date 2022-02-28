Happening today: McAdams is headed to the Big House for 1A semi-finals

The McAdams Bulldogs are going to the Big House for the semi-finals of the MHSAA 1A State Basketball tournament.
The team advanced to the second round with a 63-61 win over Simmons West Tallahatchie Saturday night.
McAdams will face off against H.W. Byars High School Monday at 1:30 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
Follow @McAdamsBulldogs on Twitter for updates.
Here is all of the info for the MHSAA State Basketball Tournament at the Mississippi Coliseum.🏀🏀
Final 4 – Semifinals – 1A State Playoffs
🆚 H.W.Byers
📍 Big House
⌚️ Monday @ 1:30 PM
🎟 $12.00
📺 Live streamed link with a subscription fee :https://t.co/hsGNv5W2Df pic.twitter.com/gfzvVBItSU
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) February 27, 2022