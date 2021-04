Tonight will be the first event of the 2021 festival season.

A new Miss Natchez Trace Festival will be crowned in Kosciusko.

Close to 20 contestants are in the pageant, with three in the oldest age group competing for the crown and the responsibilities that go with it.

Everything begins tonight 6:30 at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center.

Tickets are $6.

Call the KAP office at 662-289-2981 for more information.