Happening today: Natchez Trace Festival – Gasoline Alley

Gasoline Alley, a staple of the Natchez Trace Festival, will return to this year’s event.

Sponsored by the Kosy Kruisers classic car group, Gasoline Alley features the best in classic and muscle cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Gasoline Alley will once again be located in the parking lot behind Citizen’s National Bank and the Kosy Pocket Park.

Best in Show and other awards will be given handed out to the top vehicles.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is set for Saturday, April 30 in downtown Kosciusko.

For more information on Gasoline Alley, contact Mark Davis at 601-624-8409 or JC Tyler at 662-582-3979.