Happening today: National Library Week – Magician Todd Smith

The Attala County Library is celebrating National Library Week.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

Thursday’s program features Todd Smith -a central Mississippi magician who has performed across the southeast.

The program begins at 6:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule:

  • Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
  • Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)

