The Attala County Library is celebrating National Library Week.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

Friday’s program will be a movie night at the library. The movie shown will be “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

The program begins at 6:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule: