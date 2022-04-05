Happening today: National Library Week – MS Author Laurie Parker

The Attala County Library is celebrating National Library Week.
The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.
Tuesday’s program features MS Author Laurie Parker. The program begins at 1:00 pm.
For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.
National Library Week Schedule:
- Tuesday, April 5: Laurie Parker – Mississippi Author (1:00 pm)
- Wednesday, April 6: Author: Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine (1:00 pm)
- Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
- Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)