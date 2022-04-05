HomeAttalaHappening today: National Library Week – MS Author Laurie Parker

Happening today: National Library Week – MS Author Laurie Parker

by

The Attala County Library is celebrating National Library Week.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

Tuesday’s program features MS Author Laurie Parker. The program begins at 1:00 pm.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule:

  • Tuesday, April 5: Laurie Parker – Mississippi Author (1:00 pm)
  • Wednesday, April 6: Author: Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine (1:00 pm)
  • Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
  • Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Happening today: National Library Week – Monday: Antique Show

MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

UPDATED – Multiple Fires in Attala County Today

UPDATED – Two Fires at the Same Time in Attala

Saturday – Grass Fire On Attala Rd 5006

Today in Kosciusko – Line Dance Class at The Guitar Academy