Happening today: National Wild Turkey Federation banquet

The National Wild Turkey Federation banquet is returning to Kosciusko for the first time in three years.

This year’s event is planned for Thursday, March 23 at Behind the Pines in Sallis beginning at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $60 for one or $80 for couples and can be purchased at the door or prior to the event.

Providing the food for this year’s banquet will be Taylor Grocery of Oxford.

Events planned for the night include a raffle, live auction, and a youth (15 & under) turkey calling competition.

Prizes in the raffle and auction include firearms, turkey paintings, a Dove hunt, and more.

Additionally, for kids 12 and under, there will be a drawing for a Lifetime Sportsman’s license.

For more information visit NWTF Doug Crowell Chapter on Facebook or call Chapter President Colt Trehern at 662-312-6845.