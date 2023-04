The Kosciusko-Attala Historical Society will present the annual Old City Cemetery Tour Friday April 28 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Guests will enjoy a walking tour through the Kosciusko City Cemetery while local students portray notable citizens of Kosciusko and Attala County.

Each student will recite a brief biography of the individual and list their accomplishments.

The tour starts on the Tipton Street entrance of the cemetery.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.