Work will continue today on the Kosciusko street paving project.

This morning, paving will be done on Natchez Street from Adams St to Hwy 12.

In the afternoon, crews will pave Jackson Street from Hwy 12 to Adams Street.

Those traveling in the area should expect delays or detours.

