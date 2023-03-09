Happening today: Pisgah vs Kosciusko baseball game moved to Holmes CC

The Pisgah vs Kosciusko baseball game scheduled for today will now be played at Holmes Community College.

A Junior varsity game will be begin at 5:00 pm and the varsity will play at 7:00 pm.

Boswell Media Sports will provide coverage of the varsity game on Breezy101, BreezyNews.com, the Breezy 101 app, and the Boswell Media YouTube Channel.