Happening today: Primary Runoff elections

Mississippi is holding primary runoff elections Tuesday.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, and voters are required to show photo identification.

In Attala County, some voters will head to the polls to vote in runoffs for supervisor.

Republican runoff elections will take place for:

District 3 Supervisor

Terry Crawford

Trent Fleming

Terry Crawford Trent Fleming District 5 Supervisor

Joshua Black

William “Bill” Roos

A Democratic runoff election will take place for:

District 5 Supervisor

Brad Whittington

Galen Shumaker



The winner of the District 3 republican runoff will face incumbent Steven Goss in the November election.

The winners of the District 5 Democratic and Republican runoffs will face each other, plus Independent Van Cain in the general election.

Statewide, six runoff primaries, three apiece for Republicans and Democrats, will be held in House districts scattered throughout the state, stretching from the northern border with Tennessee to the southern tip of the Gulf Coast.

In District 66, located in heavily Democratic Hinds County and including parts of Southwest Jackson, two candidates are vying to replace outgoing Rep. De’Keither Stamps, who is running for the state Public Service Commission. Fabian Nelson, owner of a local real estate firm, faces Roshunda Harris-Allen, an alderwoman for the city of Byrum and a professor at Tougaloo College’s School of Education.

In District 115, located in Harrison County on the Gulf Coast and including Biloxi, former police officer Zachary Grady and Biloxi City Councilmember Felix Gines compete to replace retiring GOP Rep. Randall Patterson in the Republican runoff.

Grady was the top vote-getter in the primary, receiving 47% of the vote to 38% for Gines. If elected, Gines, who switched parties in December, would become one of only two Black Republicans to serve in the Mississippi House since Reconstruction.

The other will be Rodney Hall, a recent aide to GOP Congressman Trent Kelly and former Army veteran who won the Republican primary in District 20 earlier this month and faces no opponent in November.

Additional Republican runoffs will be held in District 2 in northern Mississippi’s Alcorn County and District 105 in Perry, Greene and George counties east of Hattiesburg, while Democrats will also hold runoffs in Districts 69 and 72 in Hinds and Madison counties in central Mississippi.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.