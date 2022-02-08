Happening today: Region 4-4A Tournament kicks off in Kosciusko

The Region 4-4A District Basketball Tournament kicks off in Kosciusko today.

Both the Kosciusko boys and girls teams will play in today’s opening round.

If the teams advance to the next round they are both guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets are scheduled to play at 7:00 pm against West Lauderdale.

The boys team will play at approximately 8:30 against NE Lauderdale.

Tickets are $7 and can only be purchased on the Go-Fan app or with a credit/debit card at the gate.

See the complete bracket schedule below.

4:00 pm – Leake Central vs NE Lauderdale – Girls

5:30 pm – West Lauderdale vs Louisville – Boys

7:00 pm – Kosciusko vs West Lauderdale – Girls

8:30 pm – Kosciusko vs NE Lauderdale – Boys