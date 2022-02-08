Happening today: Region 6-1A Tournament continues in Ethel

The Region 6-1A District Basketball Tournament continues today at Ethel High School.

Both the Kosciusko boys and girls teams will play in today’s opening round.

Several local schools are participating in the tournament, including Ethel, McAdams, and French Camp.

The winners of today’s game will advance to the championship games on Friday. Losers of the games will play in Friday’s consolation games.

See the complete schedule for today’s games below.

4:00 pm – French Camp vs McAdams – Girls

5:30 pm – McAdams vs French Camp – Boys

7:00 pm – Sebastopol vs Ethel – Girls

8:30 pm – Leake County vs Sebastopol – Boys