Happening today: Republican runoff election for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District

A runoff election that was delayed due to coronavirus is set for today.

Voters will head to the polls in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District to elect a Republican candidate.

The runoff election is between Brian Flowers and Thomas Carey.

The winner will face off against Democratic incumbent Bennie Thompson in the general election in November.

This election was oringinally slated for March 20, but was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Counties in the BreezyNews coverage area in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District include Attala, Carroll, Leake, Holmes, Madison, and Montgomery.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.