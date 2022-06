Republican voters in Attala County will head back to the polls today.

A primary runoff vote will be held for the 2nd Congressional District.

The election will pit Ronald Eller against Brian Flowers.

The winner will face incumbent Bennie Thompson during the general election in November.

Polls are open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

A sample ballot for the Republican runoff can be seen HERE.

Click HERE to see a list of Attala County voting precincts.