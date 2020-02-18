Happening today: Special election for Kosciusko Ward 1 Alderman

Today is the day Ward 1 voters in Kosciusko will head to the polls to elect a new alderman.

James Culepper, Jan Deason, Allen Massey are the three candidates vying for the position.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm and all voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

All voters must present a valid former of identification (voter id).

The winner of today’s special election will finish out the unexpired term of former alderman Taylor Casey, who resigned from the position after being election Attala County Chancery Clerk.

Only registered voters in Ward 1 are eligible to vote in the special election.

If you aren’t sure of your ward, refer to the chart below.