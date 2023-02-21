Happening today: St. Matthew’s Church annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will host its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

This meal, prepared by the men of the church, has been a tradition at St. Matthew’s for most of the church’s history.

Shrove Tuesday, often called Pancake Day, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter, was traditionally a time of fasting and on the Tuesday preceding its beginning, early Christians went to confession and were “shriven” (absolved of their sins).

Shrove Tuesday was also deemed the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before beginning the Lenten fast.

Pancakes were a good way of using up these ingredients.

While confessions are not a part of Protestant Shrove Tuesday meals, St. Matthew’s has found its annual supper to be a meaningful way to begin the Lenten season.

Visitors are very welcome to share this special meal with the congregation of St. Matthew’s. The church is located at 205 St. Matthew Street, Kosciusko, across the street from Jason Niles Park.

The public is also invited to attend the church’s Ash Wednesday service on the following day at 5:30 PM.