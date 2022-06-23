Happening today: Summer Library Program for teens

HomeAttalaHappening today: Summer Library Program for teens

The Attala County Library will host its Summer Library Program for teens today.

Speaking at today’s program will be Mississippi State Trooper Jose Watson.

Watson will be speaking on the dangers of drunk driving.

Trooper Watson was born in Greenville.  He graduated from Greenville High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tougaloo College.

Trooper Watson serves our state as a Trooper with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.  Within the agency, he serves as a recruiter, an FTO (Field Training Officer), Honor Guard and PAO (Public Affairs Officer) for the Greenwood District #2, Troop D.

Today’s program will be begin at 2:00 pm in the meeting room of the library.

For more information, call the library at 662-289-5141.

