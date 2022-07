The City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum is today.

Voters will be choosing between voting for or against a 2% tax of prepared food and beverages at restaurants in Kosciusko.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

All voting will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

If you plan to vote, don’t forget your Voter I.D.

The complete sample ballot can be seen here.