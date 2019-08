The Jeff Koonz Coach’s Show is coming to Breezy 101.

The show is a one hour talk show featuring Holmes Community College head football coach Jeff Koonz.

Voice of the Bulldogs Josh West will host the show live from 7:00 – 8:00 pm at Longhorn’s Steakhouse in Newport.

The kickoff show is set for Monday, Aug. 26 with the remaining shows being held on Tuesday nights throughout the season.

The restaurant opens at 6 p.m. with a limited menu.