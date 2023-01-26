Happening today: The Parents’ Campaign to hold MAEP meeting in Kosciusko

HomeAttalaHappening today: The Parents’ Campaign to hold MAEP meeting in Kosciusko

The Parents’ Campaign wild hold an MAEP meeting in Kosciusko.

That meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center beginning at 6:00 pm.

The Parents’ Campaign is a grassroots network that advocates for quality public education in Mississippi.

During this meeting, representatives will speak on the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) and outline plans for fully funding the initiative.

For more information, contact Vandria Dampier-Gaskin at vgaskin@msparentscampaign.org.

