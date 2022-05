The Ethel Tigers baseball team is one game away from advancing to the South State Championship.

Standing in the way are the Richton Rebels.

Ethel took game one Friday by a score of 5-1.

In game two, the Rebels snapped Ethel’s 19-game winning streak with a 7-1.

Game three is set for Monday night in Ethel.

The winner will advance to play the winner of the Taylorsville/Resurrection Catholic series in the South State Championship.