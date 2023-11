The annual Veterans Day Aisle of Honor program set for Friday, Nov. 10 in Kosciusko will now be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

Organizers made the call to move the event to due the threat of rain and wind Friday.

The program will still begin at 11:00 am.

Colonel (Ret) Thomas Hodge will be the event’s featured speaker.

The public is invited to attend.