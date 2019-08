Kosciusko Whippet football returns tonight to Breezy 101.

The Whippets will host the Yazoo County Panthers in the opening game of the 2019 season.

Be sure to join Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree for all the action.

Pregame starts at 6:15. Kickoff is set for 7:00.

Ways to listen:

Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Online: Breezy News audio stream

Video Stream: Yazoo County vs Kosciusko