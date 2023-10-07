HomeAttalaHappening today: Yockanookany River Fest in McCool

Happening today: Yockanookany River Fest in McCool

The Town of McCool is hosting the annual Yockanookany River Fest today.

Enjoy craft vendors, live music, food trucks, health screenings, and a kid zone.

The McCool Volunteer Fire Department will be selling fish plates with all the trimmings from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the McCool Volunteer Fire Department located on Hwy 407 in the town of McCool.

Plates will cost $12 with all proceeds benefiting the McCool Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Wheeless @ 662-582-6863.

