Happy National Radio Day

Today is National Radio Day!

From NationalRadioDay.com:

National Radio Day is a time to honor one of the most longstanding electronic media and its role in our everyday lives. Radio delivers information, news, entertainment and company to millions of Americans every hour of every day. We invite listeners, broadcasters, producers and stations to celebrate on August 20.

In a recent survey:

More than two thirds of people surveyed listen to the radio in their car (71%)

Two out of three (67%) people surveyed listen to the radio every day

Nearly one in two (48 percent) love to sing a long with the radio

We have grown a little fond of radio over the years, so we are going to celebrate accordingly!