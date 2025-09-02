Harassing Phone Calls and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 08-29-2025, Travion Lawson, a 33 yo B/M from Weir, was arrested for Poss. of a Controlled Substance and Speeding by Ofc. T. Moore

On 08-27-2025, Takeshia Riley, a 27 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Profanity by Chief Collins

On 08-26-2025, Tavares Newman, a 29 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Suspended Driver’s License by Capt. Ward

On 08-25-2025, Destiny Steen, a 26 yo B/F from Durant, was arrested for Harassing Phone Calls and Disobeying an Officer by Capt. Ward

On 08-25-2025, Dominick Williams, a 39 yo B/M from Forest, was arrested for Failure to Stop when Signaled, Child Abuse, Disregarding a Traffic Device, and Disobeying an Officer by Chief Collins

On 08-22-2025, Marcus Roberts, a 19 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Townsend

On 08-21-2025, Raterrius Simmons, a 25 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of Paraphernalia by Inv. Lewis

On 08-21-2025, Donnie Boswell, a 50 yo W/M from Weir, was arrested for Leaving the Scene, No Insurance, and Disobeying an Officer by Ofc. T. Moore

On 08-21-2025, Glenn Chaney, a 57 yo W/M from Weir, was arrested for Shoplifting by Ofc. C. Moore

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.