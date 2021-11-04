Harassment and Vandalism Reports

7:04 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident in the River Hills subdivision where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the interception of Tipton Street and Love Road. No injuries were reported.

12:21 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a small grass fire on the side of Highway 12 West near Highway 43. Fire Fighters quickly got the fire contained.

3:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call at McDonald’s reporting a disturbance in which an individual was harassing an employee.

3:50 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a minor motor vehicle accident at Ethel High School. There were no injuries.

3:57 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called back to McDonald’s when an employee called to report their vehicle had been vandalized.

4:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department responded to a call reporting a possible gas leak at a residence on White Oak Drive.