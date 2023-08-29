Harmon and Lewis both named to depth chart for MS State’s first football game

A couple of Attala County athletes could see playing time for the MS State Bulldogs this weekend.

Antonio Harmon and Percy Lewis both made the team’s depth chart for the opening game against Southeastern Louisiana.

Harmon, the former Kosciusko Whippet, is listed on the depth chart at one of the wide receiver positions along with Philadelphia native Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin and freshman Creed Whitmore. Griffin is expected to be the starter at that position.

Lewis, a former McAdams Bulldog, is listed on the depth chart at left tackle along with Kwatrivous Johnson.

Southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi State kickoff at 3:00 pm Saturday.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network.