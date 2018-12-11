Harmon named Region 4-4A Athlete of the Year, several Whippets named to All-Region team

Antonio Harmon has been named the Region 4-4A Athlete of the Year while several other Whippets have been announced as All-Region team performers.

Harmon finished the season with 11 total touchdowns, 455 receiving yards, and was one of the state’s leaders in average yards per catch.

Other Whippets named 1st Team Region 4-4A were Kody Causey, Devonte Ellis, Kendrell Gamble, Parker Jones, Nick Mallett, and Zavier “Bobo” Miller.

Whippets name 2nd Team Region 4-4A include Azikwe Mays, Isaac Moore, Jordan Patrick, Jedaris Tolar, Devonta Turner, Ethan Wood, and Paul Wood.