Harry Connick Jr interview with Kosciusko teen to air June 21 as part of tribute by The Grammys

Harry Connick Jr’s interview with a Kosciusko teenager is set to air June 21 on CBS.

The Grammys is putting together the event, which also features Brad Pitt, Kosciusko native Oprah Winfrey, and Herbie Hancock, to honor essential workers across America.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes,” will air June 21 on CBS.

The event will follow Connick Jr. and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah and Renée Zellweger will deliver special messages to workers in the special, which will also feature several performances.

Connick was in Kosciusko Wednesday, May 13. That’s when he stopped on the square to interview Anna Caroline Pickle. Additionally, Connick spoke to workers at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club about the club’s meal program. (AP)