The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green.

Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident.

He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Taye Green’s whereabouts, please call the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361.