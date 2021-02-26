Hazardous tree clean-up on continues on Natchez Trace Parkway after Winter Storm

Natchez Trace Parkway is asking motorists to watch out for work crews and hazards in the roadway as winter storm clean-up continues. Workers have cleared over 200 downed trees.

Last week’s ice storm weakened many trees along the Parkway causing some to fall and others to become hazardous. The ground remains saturated and forecasted rain may cause more trees to fall. Drivers should be alert and lower speeds while traveling on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

“We worked quickly to clear trees from last week’s storm to restore Parkway access. Now, work begins to assess and fell hazardous trees,” said Chief of Facilities Management Greg Smith. “Please be on the lookout for falling trees and slow down for work crews.”

For additional information and current conditions of the Natchez Trace Parkway, visit www.nps.gov/natr, Facebook @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS, or call (662) 680-4027. Dial 911 or (800) 300-PARK(7275) in the event of an emergency on Natchez Trace Parkway.